Netizens call Vamika 'photocopy of Kohli' soon after reveal in final ODI match

Actor Anushka Sharma and baby girl Vamika were seen cheering Virat Kohli in the final ODI match against South Africa.
Chennai:
Netizens who were eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the star couple's daughter have taken the screenshots and circulated the pictures all over social media.
"Junior kohli," "She is carbon copy of her father," "Omg so cuteee," "The best part of the match today;" fans have been tweeting since the reveal. A section of social media users has even shared memes regarding the same.
Here are a few of the tweets:
#ViratKohli#Vamika— PK-Dhoni™ (@PKDHONIII) January 23, 2022
Like father. Like Daughter. pic.twitter.com/ztAyp9uC3D
Cutesst pic u see internet 😍#ViratKohli#Anushka#vamikapic.twitter.com/meQXtMcItg— SandeePrabhas (@Sandeep01414397) January 23, 2022
Today we saw Vamika, one day again I m sure we will see his century ! Well played Virat Bhai ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BpUlHycX03— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) January 23, 2022
