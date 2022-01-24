Netizens call Vamika 'photocopy of Kohli' soon after reveal in final ODI match

Chennai :

Netizens who were eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the star couple's daughter have taken the screenshots and circulated the pictures all over social media.









"Junior kohli," "She is carbon copy of her father," "Omg so cuteee," "The best part of the match today;" fans have been tweeting since the reveal. A section of social media users has even shared memes regarding the same.





Here are a few of the tweets:



