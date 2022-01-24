Mon, Jan 24, 2022

Netizens call Vamika 'photocopy of Kohli' soon after reveal in final ODI match

Published: Jan 24,202212:53 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Actor Anushka Sharma and baby girl Vamika were seen cheering Virat Kohli in the final ODI match against South Africa.

(Left: Virat Kohli, Right: Actor Anushka Sharma and baby girl Vamika)
(Left: Virat Kohli, Right: Actor Anushka Sharma and baby girl Vamika)
Chennai:
Netizens who were eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the star couple's daughter have taken the screenshots and circulated the pictures all over social media.


"Junior kohli," "She is carbon copy of her father," "Omg so cuteee," "The best part of the match today;" fans have been tweeting since the reveal. A section of social media users has even shared memes regarding the same.

Here are a few of the tweets:

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations