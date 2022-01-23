La Liga’s fan count in India on the rise

Chennai :

La Liga’s social audience in India has grown over 2000% in five years, the Spanish league announced recently as it celebrated its fifth anniversary since establishing a local presence in the country.





Impressed by the passionate fan base in the nation, La Liga had opened its second Asian office in New Delhi in 2016 with a team consisting of local and Spanish football administrative experts. La Liga India managing director Jose Antonio Cachaza and La Liga delegate Aakriti Vohra were present for the fifth anniversary celebration.





In a media release, La Liga said that the fan following in social media in India has increased from 3,00,000 to 64,00,000 over the last five years.





“As we celebrate five years of being in India, we want to thank our fans and partners in the country for having helped us achieve so much more than we imagined. We look forward to making more meaningful contributions in the future,” Cachaza said. Real Madrid leads the La Liga standings with 49 points from 21 matches.