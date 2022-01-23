India has only pride to play for in final South Africa ODI

Johannesburg :

The tourist’s tactics in the second ODI in Paarl, which it lost by seven wickets, looked completely out of sync with the modern day white-ball game. While the batters, barring Rishabh Pant, failed to keep the momentum going in the middle overs, the bowlers, save Jasprit Bumrah, lacked ideas to get breakthroughs.





Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the senior-most bowlers in the squad, have looked far from threatening so far and maybe left out for the inconsequential contest. In Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj and Jayant Yadav, head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper KL Rahul have options to choose.





Since the Newlands offers more bounce in comparison to Boland Park, it will be interesting to see the visitor’s bowling combination. Irrespective of how the pitch plays out, India needs to be wary of the threat that the South Africa top-five possesses. Stand-in captain Rahul has not inspired much thus far and would hope to make tactical improvisations before handing the baton to Rohit Sharma.





The batting department will have to pull up its socks following ordinary performances in the first two fixtures. With the rubber done and dusted, youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad may get a look in. Having endured back-to-back series defeats across formats, India has nothing but pride to play for on Sunday.