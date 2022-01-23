Halep into Week 2 for 5th straight year

Melbourne :

Two-time major champion Simona Halep entered Week 2 at the Melbourne Park for a fifth consecutive year as she defeated Danka Kovinic 6-2, 6-1 in the women’s singles third round here on Saturday.





The 14th-seeded Halep from Romania was able to count on her reservoir of experience against Kovinic of Montenegro, who is ranked No.98 in the world and made her first appearance in the third round of a Grand Slam. Kovinic had sent reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu packing in the second round with an impressive show.





“I feel good. I feel more confident now; the last year was a tough one,” Halep said after the match. “So, I am just enjoying my tennis now.” None of the other players who are alive in the women’s draw has won as many tour titles as Halep’s 23.





With the victory, Halep set up a fourth-round meeting with France’s Alize Cornet, who celebrated her 32nd birthday with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 triumph over No.29 Tamara Zidansek from Slovenia. Experienced campaigner Cornet continued her impressive run, having upset No.3 Garbine Muguruza in the previous round.





In the men’s section, World No.2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia advanced to the fourth round following a straight-set win (6-4 6-4 6-2) over Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp at the Margaret Court Arena. However, fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev (Russia) bowed out in the third round after suffering a 5-7, 6-7(3), 6-3, 3-6 against Croatia’s Marin Cilic.





Up next for Cilic is No.9 Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada, who, earlier in the day, got the better of Great Britain’s Dan Evans 6-4, 6-1, 6-1. Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas recorded a 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-4 over Frenchman Benoit Paire at the Rod Laver Arena.





Tsitsipas will lock horns with American Taylor Fritz for a place in the quarter-finals after the latter overcame No.15 Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) in five sets (6-0, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3).