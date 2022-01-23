Stalwart footballer Subhas Bhowmick dead

Legendary former India footballer and celebrated coach Subhas Bhowmick died after prolonged illness in the wee hours of Saturday, according to family sources.

Subhas Bhowmick

Kolkata : The former India mid-fielder, who was part of the 1970 Asian Games bronze medal-winning member, was suffering from kidney and diabetes related ailments for a long time and breathed his last around 3.30 am, said a family source. He was 72. “Recently, he was admitted to a private hospital in Ekbalpur with a chest infection,” he said.