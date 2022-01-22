Revised venues for home series vs West Indies announced 1st ODI on Feb 6 in Ahmedabad

Mumbai :

The three ODIs will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and three T20Is will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The decision to limit the series to two venues instead of six as originally announced has been done to mitigate bio-security risks by cutting down on travel and movement of the teams, match officials, broadcasters, and other stakeholders.

Revised schedule:

1st ODI: February 6, Ahmedabad

2nd ODI: February 9, Ahmedabad

3rd ODI: February 11, Ahmedabad

1st T20I: February 16, Kolkata

2nd T20I: February 18, Kolkata

3rd T20I: February 20, Kolkata