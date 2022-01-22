'Not true': Ganguly on reports of him wanting to send show-cause notice to Kohli

New Delhi :

A day after reports emerged that Sourav Ganguly wanted to send a show-cause notice to Virat Kohli ahead of the South Africa series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President has termed the reports as 'not true.' When ANI contacted Ganguly for a comment on the reports that have emerged lately, he replied: "Not true." On Thursday, reports in the media emerged which stated that Ganguly wanted to send a show-cause notice to Virat Kohli after the former Test skipper spoke about the events leading to his removal as ODI skipper in the public domain.





Last year, Kohli had stepped down as the T20I captain and then he was removed as the ODI leader as the selectors wanted one captain for the white-ball format. A day after Kohli was removed as the ODI captain, BCCI President Ganguly told ANI that he had indeed spoken to Virat regarding the leadership change adding, that he had requested Virat to also not give up the T20I captaincy. However, Kohli held a press conference before Team India geared up to depart for South Africa.





In this, the former white-ball skipper contradicted Ganguly saying he was never asked to leave the T20I captaincy adding that even regarding the ODI captaincy, the communication could have been better. Last week, Kohli had stood down as India's Test captain. Ganguly had then said that Virat Kohli's decision to step down as Team India's Test skipper was a "personal one".





The BCCI President also said the board respects Kohli's decision."Under Virat's leadership, Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game ..his decision is a personal one and BCCI respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future. A great player. well done ..@BCCI @imVkohli," Ganguly had tweeted.









