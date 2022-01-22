5 Indians out of next U-19 WC match

Port Of Spain :

Five India players, including captain Yash Dhull, have been ruled out of the team’s final Under-19 World Cup Group B match against Uganda on Saturday after returning COVID-19 positive results in the latest RT-PCR test.





Among the six players who were isolated before the Ireland match in Tarouba (Trinidad) on Wednesday, only all-rounder Vasu Vats has tested negative. India, which has already qualified for the Super League quarter-finals with two wins in as many fixtures, will take on minnow Uganda at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Saturday.





Dhull, vice-captain Shaik Rasheed and Aaradhya Yadav, who had tested positive for the virus in the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), have returned positive reports in the RT-PCR test as well. All-rounder Manav Parakh, who tested negative in RAT, has been found to be COVID positive in the RT-PCR test.





Siddharth Yadav had tested positive for the coronavirus in the RT-PCR test before the match against Ireland. “The only positive out of this unfortunate situation is that the 11 players who featured against Ireland have tested negative,” an ICC source told PTI.