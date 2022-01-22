Shahan, Ruhaan post victories

Chennai :

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Ruhaan Alva from MSport displayed good pace to post a comfortable victory in the Safety Car-interrupted Formula LGB 1300 Race 1. Shahan (13 minutes, 31.446 seconds), 17, enjoyed a good start from pole position and pipped Chirag Ghorpade (13:32.719) and Rishon Rajiv (13:33.917) to win the Formula F1600 Race 1.





In the Indian Touring Cars Race 1, Ishaan (15:26.029) steered clear of a Turn-1 incident involving championship leader Arjun Balu of Race Concepts and Jeet Jhabakh from Rayo Racing to chalk up a fluent win. Ishaan had come into this round as a replacement for teammate Anindith Reddy. Balu (15:42.328) and Jeet (16:06.177, includes a 15-second penalty) finished second and third respectively.





Ruhaan (19:08.955) capitalised on his pole position start and secured a lights-to-flag triumph in a race where he was never really challenged. Deepak Ravikumar (19:14.841) of Momentum Motorsport came behind Ruhaan while his teammate Tijil Rao (19:15.168) completed the podium.