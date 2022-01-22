Sat, Jan 22, 2022

Shahan, Ruhaan post victories

Published: Jan 22,202208:13 AM

Shahan Ali Mohsin won a battle of teenagers while Ishaan Dodhiwala of Rayo Racing avoided a first-corner incident to emerge triumphant in the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2021 at the MMRT here on Friday.

Shahan Ali Mohsin in action in the third round.
Chennai:
Meanwhile, 15-year-old Ruhaan Alva from MSport displayed good pace to post a comfortable victory in the Safety Car-interrupted Formula LGB 1300 Race 1. Shahan (13 minutes, 31.446 seconds), 17, enjoyed a good start from pole position and pipped Chirag Ghorpade (13:32.719) and Rishon Rajiv (13:33.917) to win the Formula F1600 Race 1.

In the Indian Touring Cars Race 1, Ishaan (15:26.029) steered clear of a Turn-1 incident involving championship leader Arjun Balu of Race Concepts and Jeet Jhabakh from Rayo Racing to chalk up a fluent win. Ishaan had come into this round as a replacement for teammate Anindith Reddy. Balu (15:42.328) and Jeet (16:06.177, includes a 15-second penalty) finished second and third respectively.

Ruhaan (19:08.955) capitalised on his pole position start and secured a lights-to-flag triumph in a race where he was never really challenged. Deepak Ravikumar (19:14.841) of Momentum Motorsport came behind Ruhaan while his teammate Tijil Rao (19:15.168) completed the podium.

