Under-19 WC: India crushes Ireland to enter Super League QF

Port Of Spain :

India barely managed to field a playing eleven due to coronavirus-related issues in its camp, but that did not stop it from securing a second successive victory in the event. The Asian team had defeated South Africa by 45 runs in its tournament opener last week.





Asked to bat at the Brian Lara Stadium, India, which was led by Nishant Sindhu in the absence of regular captain Yash Dhull, posted a challenging 307 for five, courtesy of fine half-centuries from openers Harnoor Singh (88 off 101 balls, 12 fours) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (79 off 79 balls, 10 fours, 2 sixes).





Harnoor and Angkrish accumulated 164 runs for the first wicket in 25.4 overs to provide India a good base. Raj Bawa (42 off 64 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) and skipper Nishant (36 off 34 balls, 5 fours) chipped in with valuable knocks while Rajvardhan Hangargekar (39 not out off 17 balls, 1 four, 5 sixes) provided the final flourish.





In the second essay, India bundled Ireland out for a meagre 133 runs in 39 overs to register a comfortable victory. Offie Kaushal Tambe (2/8), left-arm spinner Aneeshwar Gautam (2/11) and medium pacer Garv Sangwan (2/23) shared six Irish wickets between them.