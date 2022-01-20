6 Indians out of Ireland match due to COVID

Port Of Spain :

Besides Dhull and Rasheed, Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Manav Parakh and Siddharth Yadav were found to be infected with the coronavirus, because of which India barely managed to field an eleven against Ireland. “We had only 11 available players. The rest are in isolation,” a BCCI official told PTI. Nishant Sindhu led the India team against Ireland in the absence of regular skipper Dhull.