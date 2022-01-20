East Bengal secures first win of ISL season

Panaji :

Naorem Mahesh Singh (9’ & 42’) was the star of the show for East Bengal while Alberto Noguera (37’) got on the scorecard for Goa. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC’s clash against ATK Mohun Bagan, which was scheduled to be hosted at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Thursday, has been postponed since the southern club would be unable to field a team owing to COVID-19 issues. The ATKMB-Odisha FC fixture has been rescheduled to Sunday (January 23) and will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda from 9:30 pm.