Host India begins campaign against Iran

Mumbai :

Having previously hosted the continental showpiece way back in 1979, India would look to qualify for the quarter-finals of the 12-team competition. India is pitted alongside eight-time title-winner China, Chinese Taipei and Iran in Group A. Besides the top-two teams in each group, the two best third-placed sides across groups would make the cut for last-8.





The No.55 ranked India would fancy its chances against Iran, which is placed at No.70, in its tournament opener. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Thomas Dennerby-coached India played a good number of matches against quality opposition in the build-up to the marquee event. However, the home team will be without its star striker Bala Devi, who is undergoing rehabilitation following a surgery for her ACL injury.





SQUAD: Aditi Chauhan, Maibam Devi, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Manisa Panna, Shilky Devi, Sanju Yadav, Kamala Devi, Anju Tamang, Karthika Angamuthu, Ratanbala Devi, Priyangka Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan, Manisha Kalyan, Grace Dangmei, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Sumati Kumari, Sandhiya Ranganathan and Mariyammal Balamurugan





2 members test positive





COVID-19 breached the India team’s bio-secure bubble on Wednesday as two members tested positive for the coronavirus. “Two members of the Indian Women’s Senior National Team are currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility,” the All India Football Federation (AIFF) tweeted.