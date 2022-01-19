Women's Asian Cup: Two India players test Covid positive ahead of opening match

Mumbai :

Thomas Dennerby's India team suffered a big setback on the eve of their opening match against Iran as the two players, who were part of the team bio-secure bubble since reaching Mumbai last week for the mega event.

The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) informed about the two positive cases. However, added that that the match against Iran will go ahead on Thursday.

"Two members of the Indian Women's Senior Team for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 have tested positive for Covid-19, and are currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility," the AIFF informed in the statement on Wednesday.

"The AIFF priorities the health and safety of its players, and are following all necessary health protocols as have been laid down by the AFC," the AIFF statement said.

Eleven top teams from the Continent have reached India for the AFC Women's Asian Cup, the premier tournament in Asia from which four teams will qualify for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

The two positive tests returned by the Indian players, whose names have not been released, is rather surprising as before reaching Mumbai, the team was at a camp in Kochi, Kerala where the AIFF and local authorities have strictly followed all SOPs and protocols.