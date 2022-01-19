South Africa post 296-4 against India in 1st ODI

Johannesburg :

Opting to bat, South Africa posted a challenging 296 for four against India in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Wednesday.





Skipper Temba Bavuma hit a restrained 110 off 143 balls, while Rassie van der Dussen blasted an entertaining 129 not out off 96 balls to lift South Africa from 68 for three to close to 300-run mark.





The duo added 204 runs for the fourth wicket.





For India, Jasprit Bumrah (2/48) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/53) were among the wicket-takers.





Brief Scores: South Africa: 296 for 4 in 50 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 129 not out, Temba Bavuma 110; Jasprit Bumrah 2/48).



