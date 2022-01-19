Premier League: Webster helps Brighton to earn draw against Chelsea

London :

Brighton started the strongest but fell behind after 28 minutes through Hakim Ziyech's low shot from the edge of the box. But the hosts grabbed a deserved equaliser on the hour mark when Webster met a corner by Alexis Mac Allister, who had moments earlier been denied by a full-stretch Kepa Arrizabalaga save.





Both sides went in search of a winner but substitute Neal Maupay was unable to turn in Tariq Lamptey's cross before Romelu Lukaku had a shot saved by Robert Sanchez. Chelsea stay in third place on 44 points, one point behind Liverpool and 12 adrift of Manchester City having played a match more than the leaders. Brighton extend their unbeaten run to five matches and are ninth with 29 points.