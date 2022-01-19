Virat has set a standard for all of us, lauds Rahul

Johannesburg :

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Rahul is leading the team in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting here on Wednesday. “Look, Virat like I said under him, India has done some phenomenal things, we won series outside of India, which hadn’t been done before. “We have gone to every country and won a series, so he has done a lot of things right and he has already set a standard for all of us,” Rahul said during a virtual press conference on the eve of the first ODI.