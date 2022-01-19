Wed, Jan 19, 2022

Raducanu, Medvedev post contrasting wins

The 19-year-old was back to her dazzling best on Margaret Court Arena despite a second-set battle, ousting the American Stephens 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 in a performance that will make her rivals sit up and take notice.

Melbourne:
Teenage US Open champion Emma Raducanu sent 2017 Flushing Meadows winner Sloane Stephens crashing out of the Australian Open at the first hurdle Tuesday, producing some devastating tennis in a return to form.

Raducanu made history by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title in New York last year, but had won only two matches since.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev moved into the second round with a straight-set victory over Switzerland’s Henri Laaksonen.

The US Open champion - the leading seed in the absence of Novak Djokovic - won 6-1 6-4 7-6 (7-3) at Melbourne Park.

Russian Medvedev was broken in the first game of the match but stormed through the opening set on his way to victory in just under two hours.

