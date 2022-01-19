Raducanu, Medvedev post contrasting wins

Melbourne :

Teenage US Open champion Emma Raducanu sent 2017 Flushing Meadows winner Sloane Stephens crashing out of the Australian Open at the first hurdle Tuesday, producing some devastating tennis in a return to form.





Raducanu made history by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title in New York last year, but had won only two matches since.





The 19-year-old was back to her dazzling best on Margaret Court Arena despite a second-set battle, ousting the American Stephens 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 in a performance that will make her rivals sit up and take notice.





Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev moved into the second round with a straight-set victory over Switzerland’s Henri Laaksonen.





The US Open champion - the leading seed in the absence of Novak Djokovic - won 6-1 6-4 7-6 (7-3) at Melbourne Park.





Russian Medvedev was broken in the first game of the match but stormed through the opening set on his way to victory in just under two hours.