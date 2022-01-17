That’s not how I am : Virat refused to lead team India in 100th Test match as captain?

Chennai :

Cricketer Virat Kohli who recently stepped down as Indian Test Captain is said to have refused to lead the team against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.





His 100th Test in Bengaluru could have been his final game as skipper if he had agreed to the offer by a senior BCCI official.





It is said that the former skipper had refused the offer by a senior official and said, "One match makes no difference. That’s not how I am,” he was quoted saying.





Virat Kohli's decision to step down as India's Test Captaincy stunned the entire cricketing world.





A day after India's Test series defeat to South Africa, Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as Test captain on social media on Saturday evening. In a social media post, Kohli said, "It's been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage for me as Test Captain of India, it's now," he wrote.





He further added that there have been many ups and down along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief.





India vs Sri Lanka (2022)

1st Test- February 25-01 March, Bengaluru, 2nd Test- March 05-09, Mohali





1st T20I- March 13, Mohali, 2nd T20I- March 15, Dharamsala, 3rd T20I- March 18, Lucknow







