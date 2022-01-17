Kerala-Mumbai ISL match pushed back due to Covid

Vasco da Gama :

Kerala Blasters FC’s Indian Super League fixture against Mumbai City FC, which was set to be hosted at the Tilak Maidan here on Sunday, had to be postponed since the former was hit badly by COVID-19 related issues. “The decision has been taken in consultation with the League’s medical team after it was assessed [that] Kerala Blasters does not have the requisite number of players available for the match,” the ISL said in a statement on Sunday. “The League will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date.” The Kerala Blasters-Mumbai City match is the third fixture to be pushed back in the ongoing season because of the COVID-19 scare inside the ISL bio-bubble.



