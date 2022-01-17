Under-19 WC: India begins on a high

Vitoria :

Four-time champion India began its Under-19 World Cup campaign on a winning note by defeating South Africa by 45 runs here on Saturday.





Invited to bat at the Providence Stadium, India posted 232, riding on skipper Yash Dhull’s knock of 82 (100 balls, 11 fours). Kaushal Tambe (35 off 44 balls, 5 fours) and Shaik Rasheed (31 off 54 balls, 4 fours) made 30+ contributions while the rest of the batters had an off day.





Pacer Matthew Boast (3/40) was the pick of the South Africa bowlers. India then bowled its opposition out for 187 in 45.4 overs as left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal (5/28 off 10 overs) and pacer Raj Bawa (4/47) did bulk of the damage. Barring Dewald Brevis (65 off 99 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes), none of the South Africa batters could make an impact. Vicky was named the ‘Man of the Match’ for his game-changing five-wicket haul.





Brief scores: India 232 in 46.5 overs (Yash 82, M Boast 3/40) bt South Africa 187 in 45.4 overs (D Brewis 65, Vicky 5/28, R Bawa 4/47)



