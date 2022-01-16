India Open Badminton: Satwik-Chirag pair wins men's doubles title

New Delhi :

It was their second BWF World Tour Super 500 title for the top Indian pair that had won the Thailand Open 2019, beating China's Li junhui and Liu Yuchen in 21-18, 18-21, 21-19.

In the women's Singles final, Thailand's second-seeded Busanan Ongbamrungphan defeated her compatriot Supanida Katethong 22-20, 19-21, 21-13 to clinch the coveted title.

The Rankireddy and Shetty pair seeded second here, took the first game 21-16 attacking the Indonesian pair, seeded one.

In the first game, the Indian pair took an early lead (3-1) before the Indonesians levelled scores at 4-4 and 7-7 as the two pairs went neck-and-neck, the Indians managing to keep a one or two-point advantage. From 13-all, the Indians won five consecutive points to open up an 18-13 lead as they went on to win the first game 21-16.

After losing the first set, the Indonesians made many errors but regrouped and came back strongly as they levelled scores at 20-20. But the Indian pair kept their nerve in the final moment as they bagged the winning point off the net cord to win the match and the title.