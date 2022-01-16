Not many would understand your pure intentions, Anushka Sharma gets emotional about Kohli

Chennai :

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to appreciate her hubby for the kind of human he was, and the leadership he brought to the table. In the long note, she recalled the repartee herself, Kohli and MS Dhoni had following the latter's retirement from test cricket in 2014.





Taking from Dhoni's funny comment that Kohli's beard is turning grey fast, Anushka wrote not just the greys, she saw him and his surrounding grow immensely. "And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you," she continued.





Pointing at the challenges off-field, Anushka said that Kohli believed "just good intentions, positive drive & motives can take you (him) ahead in life" as a young and naive skipper in 2014.





Taking pride in Kohli's commitment towards his intentions, she said "And my love, I am so proud of you for not letting anything come in the way of your good intentions. You led by example & gave winning on field every ounce of your energy to the extent that after some losses I’ve sat next to you with tears in your eyes, while you wondered if there's still something more you could have done. This is who you are & this is what you expected from everyone.





"Pretence is your foe, you are unconventional and straightforward. Blessed are those who tried to get to know beneath what meets the eye," Anushka added. This categorical sharp statement could potentially augur a debate, as all is not well between the BCCI and Kohli off-late.









She ended her note in a touching a way on how the lessons he learnt in the seven years as the captain will help him father Vamika, "Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her".





Virat Kohli, in his illustrious career of 99 tests, 254 one-dayers and 95 T20s has averaged over 50 in all of the three formats. The 33-year-old stepped down from captaincy yesterday, but his numbers show there is a lot more he could offer as a batsman in the coming days.