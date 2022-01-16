Room for further improvement in my batting, says U-19 skipper Yash Dhull

New Delhi :

Dhull played a captain's knock, while left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal grabbed a five-wicket haul as India defeated the 2014 U-19 CWC champions South Africa by 45-run in a Group B match at the Providence Stadium on Sunday (IST).

The four-time champions, after setting a target of 233 for the Proteas to win, bundled them out for 187 in 45.4 overs.

Had it not been for a mix-up with Kaushal Tambe while going for a single, Dhull was looking good for a deserving century. The right-hander has now scored three half-centuries on the bounce, with this innings following 50s against Australia and the West Indies during the warm-up matches.

"Yes it was a good start. We will take a lot of positives ahead from here on and try to improve match by match," said Dhull, whose 82 came after South African left-arm seamer Aphiwe Mnyanda had caused mayhem with the new ball to reduce the four-time champions to 11/2.

Perhaps alluding to the run-out on 82, Dhull said he would ensure he doesn't commit the same mistakes in the next game here.

"Yes, I am happy with my performance but I want to ensure that the mistakes I committed in this game are not repeated and carried forward into the next game," added Dhull.

He also expressed his satisfaction with the bowlers. "Yes, the bowlers (Vicky Ostwal and Raj Bawa) bowled in combination which is good for the team going forward."

Left-arm spinner Ostwal grabbed five wickets, while right-arm pace bowler Bawa took four as the duo ensured India managed to defend the modest total.