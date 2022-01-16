Mohun Bagan-Bengaluru match postponed due to rise in cases

Fatorda :

The Indian Super League fixture between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC, which was slated to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday, was postponed hours before kick-off due to a surge in COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubble.





The tournament organiser was forced to postpone an ATKMB match for a second time in a week. Mohun Bagan’s clash against Odisha FC last Saturday had to be pushed back after an unnamed player in the ‘Mariners’ camp tested positive for the coronavirus.





“Hero Indian Super League (ISL) announces the postponement of the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC scheduled to be played on Saturday (January 15, 2022), at the PJN Stadium, in Fatorda,” the ISL said in a statement.





“Each match is assessed on a number of factors, including the ability of the clubs to field a team; the severity of COVID-19 breakout at the club(s); and the ability of the club personnel to safely prepare for and play the match,” it added.





“The health and safety of all personnel in various bubbles remain our priority, and the League & Clubs will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly.” On Sunday, table-topper Kerala Blasters FC (20 points from 11 matches) is scheduled to face Mumbai City FC (17 points from 11 matches) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.





However, there is uncertainty over the holding of the fixture owing to a COVID-19 scare in the Kerala camp. “We don’t know whether the match will be played,” said KBFC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic in the pre-game press conference on Saturday.