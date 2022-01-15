Proud and shocked: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli on successful Test journey

Chennai :

Virat Kohli's decision to step down as India's Test Captaincy has stunned the entire cricketing world. Virat took over the captaincy from MS Dhoni midway through the Australian tour back in 2014-15 and took India to the top of the Test table winning the ICC Test mace five times. The highlight was ending his seven-year reign as India's most successful Test captain with memorable series wins in England and Australia.





The decision came off as a surprise to the people in the cricket association and to his fans.





Here are a few of them on Twitter who have lauded the Indian star's batting performance and his way of Captaincy over the years:

Although I also am shocked by @imVkohli sudden decision, I respect his call. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket & India. Easily one of the most aggressive and fittest players India has had. Hope he’d continue to shine for India as a player. pic.twitter.com/W9hJGAYqhv — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 15, 2022

#Virat should be proud of his 7 year stint. He has achieved some remarkable things for Indian cricket. #CricketTwitter — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 15, 2022

Congratulations @imVkohli on your successful captaincy career. Be proud of your accomplishments. Keep making India proud as always🇮🇳🤗 #ViratKohlihttps://t.co/COSLfvK371 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) January 15, 2022





Many Congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as India's Test Captain. Stats don't lie & he was not only the most successful Indian Test Captain but one of the most successful in the world. Can be very proud @imVkohli & looking forward to watch u dominate with the bat — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2022

Virat Kohli's record as Test Captain:



Matches: 68, Won: 40, Lost: 17, Draw: 11.



58% wins & the 3rd most wins as captain, only behind Smith & Ponting.



The most successful test captain in Indian cricket history. He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy. pic.twitter.com/13d7ELKcCS — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) January 15, 2022

When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that's how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign @imVkohli 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/My2MOXNwMc — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 15, 2022

Congratulations @imVkohli on a stunning run as the Indian captain. You can be very proud of what you have achieved so far, and for sure, your name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket 👏 https://t.co/DieCKL4bhE — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) January 15, 2022

7 years. #IndianCricket will remember @imVkohli as one of the most successful leaders in its history. The staggering win percentage & aggression lifted Indian cricket to a new height. We should respect his decision. Congrats for the amazing tenure as Captain. #ViratKohli#BCCI — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) January 15, 2022

Virat Kohli can be very proud of what he achieved as a test match captain. The numbers will tell a story but they won't tell you of his fierce desire to play and win at test cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2022

It’s always an honour to lead the dynamic Indian team. And the decision to step down is an emotional heavy moment. A journey well travelled #ViratKohli#captain@imVkohli — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) January 15, 2022

@imVkohli created Habits which turned into a culture. With courage,character passion & aggression, You led this indian Test cricket team to great heights. Today's decision is a shocker!!

Wishing you all the very best for the rest of your international career. #No1forever 💯💔 pic.twitter.com/NhcdsQOfwY — R SRIDHAR (@coach_rsridhar) January 15, 2022

Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli ‘s name will be up there,not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2022

7 YEARS of brilliance, memories & legacy! We know you gave it a 120% and more 👑



Thank you, Captain @imVkohli 🇮🇳#ViratKohli#TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/sxJj6E3Y7m — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 15, 2022

#ViratKohli has been the most successful Test captain for India and he can take pride in his accomplishments. Congratulations for a fine innings as captain.#CricketTwitter — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 15, 2022

You’ve been an inspiration and a leader par excellence. Thank you for taking Indian cricket forward like only you could have. 🙌🏻



Thank you for the memories, King! You’ll always be our Captain Kohli. 🤩#PlayBold#TeamIndia#ViratKohlipic.twitter.com/M9n9Dl3iCq — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 15, 2022

BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins. https://t.co/oRV3sgPQ2G — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2022

Courage, Passion, Grit & Determination! 🙌 🙌