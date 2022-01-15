Sat, Jan 15, 2022

Proud and shocked: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli on successful Test journey

Published: Jan 15,202210:20 PM by Online Desk

The decision came off as a surprise to the people in the cricket association and to his fans.

Virat Kohli (File Photo)
Chennai:
Virat Kohli's decision to step down as India's Test Captaincy has stunned the entire cricketing world.  Virat took over the captaincy from MS Dhoni midway through the Australian tour back in 2014-15 and took India to the top of the Test table winning the ICC Test mace five times. The highlight was ending his seven-year reign as India's most successful Test captain with memorable series wins in England and Australia.

Here are a few of them on Twitter who have lauded the Indian star's batting performance and his way of Captaincy over the years:

