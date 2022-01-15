Virat steps down as Indian Test Captain

Chennai :

A day after India's Test series defeat to South Africa, Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as Test captain on social media on Saturday evening. In a social media post, Kohli said, "It's been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage for me as Test Captain of India, it's now," he wrote.





He further added that there have been many ups and down along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief.





"I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support

group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test Cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank vou to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a Captain

and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward," he wrote in an emotional message.













He has also stepped down as captain of Indian team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after IPL 2021.