New Zealand beats Bangladesh by an innings to draw series

Christchurch :

A courageous century by Liton Das made Bangladesh a hard nut to crack, but New Zealand finally broke through on Tuesday to win the second Test by an innings and 117 runs, and draw the two-match series 1-1. Das batted almost one-handed for much of his innings after being struck on the glove. When the ninth Bangladesh wicket fell, the Kiwi crowd began baying for veteran Ross Taylor, who retired from Test cricket on Tuesday, to be given a chance to bowl. Captain Tom Latham bowed to the crowd’s demand and off-spinner Taylor’s third ball brought a false shot from Ebadot Hossain.





Brief scores: New Zealand 521/6 decl. in 128.5 overs bt Bangladesh 126 in 41.2 overs & (following-on) 278 in 79.3 overs (L Das 102, K Jamieson 4/82, N Wagner 3/77)



