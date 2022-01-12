Bhambri back with a bang, Ramkumar, Ankita bow out

Melbourne :

Comeback man Yuki Bhambri impressed with his attacking net play in a straight-set win, but Ramkumar Ramanathan’s 23rd attempt at cracking the singles main draw of a Grand Slam ended with a first-round defeat at the Australian Open qualifiers here on Tuesday.





Bhambri, who returned to the Grand Slam stage after a period of four years, beat 248th ranked Joao Domingues of Portugal 6-4, 6-2 in just 68 minutes. However, Ramkumar and Ankita Raina’s campaign in men’s and women’s singles respectively ended in the first round.





Ramkumar fought his heart out before losing 3-6, 5-7 to Italian Gian Marco Moroni in the opening round. Ankita, ranked 203, was blown away by 120th-ranked Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko 1-6, 0-6 in only 50 minutes.











