India 141/4 at tea on day one of 3rd Test against South Africa

Cape Town :

Skipper Virat Kohli (40) and Rishabh Pant (12) were at the crease when tea was taken.





Duanne Olivier removed KL Rahul while Kagiso Rabada sent back Agarwal. In the second session, India lost the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.





The series is currently tied 1-1.





Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 141 for 4 in 54 overs. (V Kohli 40 batting).