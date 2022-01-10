Pankaj Advani infected with Covid-19

Mumbai :

The ace cueist confirmed it to PTI on Monday.





''I was following all the COVID restrictions but still got infected. We all have to be extra careful in this third wave of COVID. I have taken medicines and I think it'll take a week for me to recover and get back to my normal routine,'' Advani said.





Mumbai has been one of the worst cities to get hit by pandemics and according to a bulletin issued by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), the megapolis reported 19474 positive cases on Sunday.



