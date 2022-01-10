Srikanth, Sindhu get top billing at India Open

New Delhi :

The tournament will start with main draw from January 11 and no spectators will be allowed at the venue, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.





The tournament, organised by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), will kickstart the 2022 international season.





Reigning World Championships silver medallist Srikanth has received the top billing in the men’s singles section with world champion Loh Kean Yew and bronze medallist Lakshya Sen also vying for their first India Open crown.





Double Olympic medallist Sindhu will lead the charge in the women’s singles section which also has the likes of Saina Nehwal, Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan and Singapore’s up and coming Jia Min Yeo.