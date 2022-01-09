Newcastle victims of giant-killing act, Everton and Southampton suffer before qualifying

London :

Newcastle United were stunned by League One (third tier) team Cambridge United in the FA Cup third round. The team that has recently been taken over by a Saudi Arabian-backed group, and who on Friday signed England defender Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, were beaten by a 55th minute Joe Ironside goal in the biggest surprise of the round on Saturday evening.





Trippier was in the starting 11 for the game and coach Eddie Howe will be disappointed after fielding his strongest side against a rival from two leagues below his team.

Andros Townsend's extra-time goal gave Everton a narrow 3-2 win away to a battling Hull City in a pulsating Cup tie.

Tyler Slater put the Championship side ahead in the first minute, but Demarai Gray and Andre Gomes put Everton ahead with goals in the 21st and 31st minutes.

Ryan Longman then curled home a lovely goal to level the goals in the 74th minute and the second division side were inches away from a win in the 81st minute when Keane Lewis Potter's effort bounced back off the post.

Southampton also needed extra time to get past second tier Swansea City 3-2, with the Premier League team playing with 10 men after Yan Valery's red card.

Shane Long's 102nd-minute goal decided a game which either of the two sides could have won, Xinhua reports. Chelsea had few problems as Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku were among the scorers as they beat fifth tier Chesterfield 5-1 in a game that was as good as over as the Premier League side led 4-0 at the break.

Leicester City qualified for the next round with few problems as they won an all-Premier League tie 4-1 at home to struggling Watford.

The FA Cup holders cruised past the visitors thanks to goals from Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton.

Championship side Huddersfield Town shocked Premier League strugglers Burnley with goals from Josh Komora (74 minutes) and Matty Pearson (87 minutes) cancelling out Jay Rodriguez's opener.

Crystal Palace came from behind to win away to Championship level Millwall in a south-east London derby. Benik Afobe put Millwall ahead in the 17th minute, before Michael Olise and Jean Philippe Mateta turned the score around in the 46th and 58th minutes.

Brighton won away to second tier opposition, but needed to wait until the eighth minute of injury time for Neal Maupay to seal their late comeback against West Brom, who had led though Callum Robinson's 47th minute goal.

West Brom were reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes left to play when Cedric Kipre was sent off, but it wasn't until the 81st minute that Jakob Moder drew the Premier League side level.