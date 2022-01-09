New Zealand 92-0 at lunch on day 1, 2nd Test vs Bangladesh

Christchurch :

New Zealand captain Tom Latham was twice given out on the first morning of the second cricket Test against Bangladesh on Sunday but survived to be 66 not out at lunch.





Latham lost the toss for the sixth time as New Zealand's stand-in captain and helped New Zealand negotiate a testing first session as Bangladesh chose to bowl on a green pitch at Hagley Oval. With the help of Will Young who was 26 not out, Latham guided New Zealand to 92 without loss at lunch.





Latham was twice given out lbw in the ninth over of the morning, the first bowled by the first-Test man of the match Ebadot Hossain.





Ibadat took 6-47 in the second innings at Mount Maunganui to help set up Bangladesh's shock eight-wicket win, which gave it a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.





The second ball of the overstruck Latham high on the pads as it angled sharply into the stumps. Umpire Wayne Knights upheld Ebadot's appeal but Latham reviewed and replays showed the ball missing leg stump.





Three balls later Ebadot again appealed for lbw and Knights raised his finger. Latham again reviewed and replays again showed the ball was missing the stumps.





The New Zealand captain took full advantage of his reprieves, reaching his 23rd test half-century 15 minutes before lunch, from 65 balls. It was Latham's first test 50 as captain and his second against Bangladesh.





Latham had scores of 1 and 14 in the first Test but found his form again on his home ground. Bangladesh expected the pitch to be lively early on but while there was a good bounce, there wasn't the early movement they expected.





The tourists' seamers pitched too short early on, moving away from their successful formula of the first test when they were full and straight, at the stumps. Latham took full advantage and had hit 12 fours by lunch.





He had most of the strike, facing 83 balls while Young, who scored half-centuries in both innings of the first test, provided support by taking his 26 runs from 67 deliveries.