VAR to make debut in India at Women’s Asian Cup

The technology will be used across two knockout venues – the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex in Pune. The preparation for installation and set-up of the technology have already begun in both the venues.





Apart from the stadiums on matchdays, the referees’ training sites will be equipped with a similar VAR set-up while simulators would be made available to the officials at their hotel. During the continental competition, six dedicated video match officials will have access to seven live camera feeds to inspect every action – both on and off the ball – on the field.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be used for the first time in India, from the quarter-final stage of the upcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup that is scheduled to be hosted in three venues between January 20 and February 6.