Ryhana returns, clinches Girls title with race to spare

Chennai :

Chennai’s Ryhana Bee of RACR Castrol Power Ultimate regained the title in the Girls (Stock 165cc) category after a two-year lapse here on Saturday with one race to spare as the fourth round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2021 concluded at the MMRT here.





The 24-year-old Ryhana, who sat out the 2020 season owing to injuries after winning the championship the previous year, staged a remarkable recovery. Ryhana (11:02.702) caught up with early leader and defending champion Ann Jennifer (11:02.886) of Sparks Racing before making a decisive move on the last lap for a fourth consecutive victory. Lani Zena Fernandez (11:03.512) from Speed Up Racing completed the podium.





The win took Ryhana’s tally to 100 points, way ahead of second-placed Jagruti Kiran Penkar of Sparks Racing with just one race remaining. Prabhu Arunagiri (09:57.247) scripted a maiden Pro-Stock 165cc win for Pacer Yamaha in Race 2 by holding off a quality field. In Race 1, TVS Racing’s Deepak Ravikumar (11:48.162) had finished on top and was closely followed by teammate Jagan Kumar (11:48.484).





Meanwhile, Rajini Krishnan (11:18.657 & 15:04.127) of RACR Castrol Power Ultimate came second and first in Pro-Stock 301-400cc category Race 1 and Race 2 respectively. Alwin Sundar (13:03.215) from AS Motorsports topped the chart in the Novice (Stock 165cc) race as he fought his way through the field after losing position early in the six-lapper.





Teenager Sarthak Chavan (11:11.037 & 14:47.030 in Race 1 & 2 respectively) chalked up a fine double in the NSF 250 category of the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup.