Tendulkar not participating in Legends League Cricket confirms SRT Sports Management

New Delhi :

The Legends Cricket League will feature retired players. It recently announced its Indian squad for the tournament which will be played in Muscat, Oman. Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri is the Commissioner of LLC.

Earlier, in a promotional video that featured Amitabh Bachchan, it was shown that the batting legend Tendulkar will be participating in the league.

However, SRT Sports rubbished the claims and confirmed that the legend is not taking part in the league. The firm also requested organisers to not provide misleading pieces of information to fans.

"The news about @sachin_rt's participation in 'Legends League Cricket' is not true. The organisers should refrain from misleading cricket fans and Mr. Amitabh Bachchan," SRT Sports Management Pvt Ltd wrote on Twitter.

The LLC will feature three teams that will lock horns with each other. The Indian team (India Maharajas) will be represented by the likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan.

The Asia team 'Asia Lions' was also announced by the LLC which comprises former Pakistani and Sri Lankan players including Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, Umar Gul and Asghar Afghan.



