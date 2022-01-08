Ashes, 4th Test: Absolutely fantastic, Usman Khawaja will dominate world cricket, says Warne

Sydney :

Khawaja became only the third batter to complete twin Test tons at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) after Doug Walters (vs West Indies in 1968/69) and Ricky Ponting (vs South Africa in 2005/06).

Hailing his innings, Warne said Australia are very lucky to have Khawaja.

"Absolutely fantastic by @Uz_Khawaja! Take a bow. Back-to-back 100's is just outstanding and is now undroppable. Also, I know I've been pumping up Cam Green all summer -- but what a superstar he is going to be. Australia are v lucky to have him! He will dominate world cricket," Shane Warne wrote on Twitter.

Khawaja (101*) also became the sixth Australian batter to score twin centuries in a single Ashes Test. The left-hander helped the hosts set a target of 388 runs for England in the fourth Ashes Test.

Khawaja, who last played a Test during the 2019 Ashes tour of England, made a huge impact on his return, having scored 137 runs in the first innings.