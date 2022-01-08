Anisimova advances to WTA tournament final in Melbourne

Melbourne :

Anisimova will play either fellow American Ann Li or Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus. They play their semifinal later Saturday.





In other semifinal play at the Summer Set 1 event, also in Melbourne, Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka was scheduled to play Veronika Kudermetova and Simona Halep took on Zheng Qinwen.





In the semifinals of an ATP tournament at Melbourne Park, Rafael Nadal faced Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori and Maxime Cressy played Grigor Dimitrov.





At the Adelaide International, top-ranked and Wimbledon champion Ash Barty was scheduled to play her night semifinal against former French Open winner Iga Swiatek.





The Adelaide and Melbourne tournaments are among six tune-up events being staged in Australia this week ahead of the season-opening major at Melbourne Park, which starts on Jan. 17.