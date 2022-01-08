Match could be won and lost in midfield, says CFC coach Bandovic

Chennai :

Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic confirmed that newly-recruited striker Nerijus Valskis would be available for selection for the Indian Super League 2021-22 match against FC Goa at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Saturday.





Having moved from Jamshedpur FC last Saturday and begun training the following day, Valskis could make his Chennaiyin re-debut against Goa. While CFC will be bolstered by the presence of Valskis, it will have to make do with the absence of Ariel Borysiuk, who is out for a second successive fixture due to a groin problem.





“Valskis will be available. Ariel will skip this game. He is feeling much better, so let us see what happens in the coming days,” said Bandovic. Chennaiyin (14 points from 9 matches) is coming off a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Jamshedpur in Bambolim last Sunday, with Goa (9 points from 9 matches) yet to kick on. Bandovic said that the contest could be won and lost in the middle of the park. “It (Goa) has very good players in midfield who move the ball well. [Alberto] Noguera and [Edu] Bedia are very good with the last passes in open play while [Jorge] Ortiz is dangerous up front. We need to be good defensively and stay compact. We cannot let it (Goa) play the ball freely,” explained Bandovic.





When asked if there would be more movement at Chennaiyin in the ongoing winter transfer window, Bandovic replied that he always keeps an eye on the future.





Friday’s result: Mumbai City FC 0 drew with SC East Bengal 0



