England fights back on Day 3, thanks to Bairstow’s century

Sydney :

A brave hundred by Jonny Bairstow and a half-century for Ben Stokes helped England claw its way back to 258 for 7 after a terrible start to the third day of the fourth Ashes Test on Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.





Bairstow scored the tourist’s first century in its seventh innings this series to headline a day where England had slumped to 36 for 4 by lunch. The middle-order counterattacked to help England get back into the match on another rain-affected day.





In clear pain after being struck on the thumb by a Pat Cummins delivery and with partners running out, England No.6 Bairstow began attacking at nearly every ball. He brought up a deserved century from 138 balls by slashing a Cummins delivery for four moments before stumps. At stumps, Bairstow was 103 not out (140 balls, 8 fours, 3 sixes) while Jack Leach was unbeaten on four (15 balls, 1 four) with England still trailing Australia by 158 runs.





Earlier, Ben Stokes made a typically swashbuckling 66 off 91 balls, including nine fours and a towering six, as part of a 128-run alliance with Bairstow, which steadied England’s innings after its early collapse.





Off-spinner Nathan Lyon (1/71) eventually ended the stand by trapping Stokes lbw with a ball that kept lower than the all-rounder expected. Jos Buttler had been out for a duck, chipping the ball to Usman Khawaja at cover off Cummins (2/68) to reduce England to 173 for 6. But, Bairstow and Mark Wood combined for a 72-run partnership to reduce the visitor’s nerves before Cummins eventually had the latter caught by Lyon for 39 off 41 balls (2 fours, 3 sixes).





Before lunch, England’s batting frailties were exposed again by the Australia pace attack after it resumed at 13 without loss. Aussie quick Scott Boland (2/25) accounted for opener Zak Crawley (18) and touring skipper Joe Root (0).





Brief scores: Australia 416/8 decl. vs England 258/7 in 70 overs (J Bairstow 103*, B Stokes 66, M Wood 39, S Boland 2/25, P Cummins 2/68)



