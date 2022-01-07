Pandita steals the show with injury-time winner in JFC victory

Benaulim :

An injury-time winner from Ishan Pandita saw Jamshedpur FC secure a thrilling 3-2 victory over NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League 2021-22 season fixture at the Athletic Stadium here on Thursday.





NorthEast striker Deshorn Brown (4’) broke the deadlock with an early strike before Jamshedpur forward Jordan Murray (44’) levelled the score just before half-time with a header. Boris Singh (56’) then sent JFC into the lead with his first-ever goal in the ISL. Brown (90+1’) looked to have secured a draw for NEUFC in injury time, but super substitute Pandita (90+3’) nicked the points for Jamshedpur at the very end.





With the positive result, JFC moved to third on the ISL Season 8 table with 16 points from 10 matches while NorthEast is tenth in the standings with 8 points off 10 games. It is to be noted that Jamshedpur is level on points with table-topper Hyderabad FC and second-placed Mumbai City FC but has played a match more than both. On Friday, bottom-placed SC East Bengal will take on Mumbai City at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.