BCCI will get back with a revised plan

Mumbai :

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has assured the state units that the Board “will do everything to restart the domestic season once the COVID-19 situation is under control”, after a few marquee tournaments, including the Ranji Trophy, were postponed due to rise of coronavirus cases across the country.





The BCCI on Tuesday had to put on hold the Ranji Trophy, which was set to begin on January 13, and a few other competitions owing to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. “As you are aware, we had to put on hold the currently on-going domestic season due to the worsening COVID-19 situation,” Ganguly said in a letter to the state associations.





The Ranji Trophy and the Col CK Nayudu Trophy were scheduled to start this month while the Senior Women’s T20 League was set to commence in February. “The COVID cases are rapidly increasing and there were multiple positive cases in many teams. It posed an imminent threat to the health and safety of players, officials and all others related to the running of the tournaments,” Ganguly wrote.





Ganguly also stressed that the Board would do everything to restart the domestic season. “We are committed to holding the remaining tournaments for this season. The Board will shortly come back to you with a revised plan,” said Ganguly.