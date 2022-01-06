AFC Women's Asian Cup: AIFF president, Thackeray, officials meet to discuss safety protocols

Mumbai :

Amid the evolving Covid-19 situation in India, AIFF president Praful Patel, Aditya Thackeray, president of Mumbai District Football Association (MDFA) and other officials on Wednesday met virtually to discuss the challenges, solutions and charter guidelines for the safe and successful hosting of the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup.

During the meeting, Thackeray, Minister of Tourism in Maharashtra government, Patel who is also the Chairman of the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 and other key stakeholders including AIFF General Secretary, Kushal Das and Project Directors of the tournament closely examined the developments in the host state of Maharashtra and detailed a thorough path to ensure maximum safety and minimum risk for everyone involved in executing the tournament at ground level.

"In preparation for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup, joined a review meeting with AIFF President Mr Praful Patel ji, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal ji, NMMC, PMC Commissioners, Police and Health Department officials to chalk out guidelines for the championship," Thackeray tweeted after the meeting.





The AIFF president sounded grateful and upbeat ahead of the 12-nation tournament which kicks off on January 20.

"I would like to express my gratitude to all the stakeholders who have been working tirelessly and continue to do so in order to successfully and safely host the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022," said Patel.

"....everyone involved in any and every capacity has been unanimously committed to the task of bringing Asia's best to India." he added.

Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and Maharashtra Sports Commissioner Om Prakash Bakoria were also present in the meeting to discuss matters and extend their unflinching support in hosting the tournament.