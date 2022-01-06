Bangladesh secures historic maiden Test win in New Zealand

Tauranga :

It was Bangladesh’s maiden victory in New Zealand in the longest format. It was also just its sixth Test win away from home and its first triumph over a team ranked in the top-5 (New Zealand is placed second in the ICC rankings). The result brought New Zealand’s unbeaten run at home, which lasted 17 Test matches, to an end.





Pacer Ebadot had put the tourist on the brink of a historic win by the end of the fourth day, when he had figures of 4 for 39. He picked up two quick wickets early on Wednesday as the host was dismissed for 169 in its final essay, its lowest score against New Zealand.





The away team was set a victory target of just 40, which it got to after losing the opening batters. Skipper Mominul Haque (13 not out) and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim (5 not out) were in the middle when Bangladesh got past the finish line.





“Over the last 11 years on New Zealand soil, our brothers and teams didn’t get any wins [in Test matches]. But when we came to New Zealand, we set a goal. We raised our hand and said that we would do it. New Zealand is the Test champion. If we can beat New Zealand in its home, our next generation will be able to beat it too,” said man-of-the-match Ebadot, who had bagged one wicket in the first innings.





BRIEF SCORES: New Zealand 328 & 169 in 73.4 overs (W Young 69, R Taylor 40, Ebadot 6/46) lost to Bangladesh 458 & 42/2 in 16.5 overs