Hyderabad holds Bagan to go top

David Williams scored the fastest goal in Indian Super League history but Javier Siverio ensured Hyderabad FC shared the spoils with ATK Mohun Bagan in a 2-2 draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday.
Fatorda: ATKMB forward Williams, who made his first start of ISL Season 8, took just 12 seconds to find the back of the net before Bartholomew Ogbeche equalised for Hyderabad in the 18th minute. Mohun Bagan restored its one-goal advantage from an own goal off Asish Rai (64’), after some good work by Williams and Joni Kauko. But HFC levelled the scores again, this time in stoppage time through super substitute Siverio, who headed the ball home. With the result, Hyderabad edged past Mumbai City FC (both teams have 16 points from 9 matches) to the top of the table on goal difference. ATKMB moved to the third position with 15 points off 9 outings.
