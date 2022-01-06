Young duo leads Puneri to win

Youngsters Mohit Goyat (10 raid points) and Aslam Inamdar (8 points – 6 raid points and 2 tackle points) impressed for Puneri Paltan as it beat Gujarat Giants 33-26 in a Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixture here on Wednesday.
Bangalore: The Gujarat duo of Ajay Kumar (10 raid points) and Rakesh (8 raid points) kept their team in the hunt, but the defence simply did not turn up. Puneri inflicted the first ‘All Out’ in the 10th minute and held a 6-point (19-13) cushion at half-time. Paltan remained in the ascendancy after the change of ends, bagging the second ‘All Out’ five minutes into the final half. Puneri had an 8-point advantage in the 35th minute, with the gap too much to overcome for Gujarat at the end. In the other clash on Wednesday, Dabang Delhi edged out Telugu Titans 36-35, courtesy of an outstanding performance from Naveen Kumar (25 raid points).
Conversations