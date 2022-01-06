Match on even keel after rain-marred first day

Sydney :

After rain delays permitted only 21 completed overs in the opening two sessions on Wednesday, runs and wickets came more frequently in the final passage of play as Australia reached 126 for 3 at stumps. Steve Smith was unbeaten on 6 (23 balls, 1 four) and Usman Khawaja was 4 not out (22 balls, 1 four) when rain ended play for the day.





Marcus Harris (38 off 109 balls, 4 fours) and Warner (30 off 72 balls, 6 fours) put on 50 for the first wicket before Stuart Broad (1/34) got the breakthrough for England in the 21st over. The pacer teased Warner onto the front foot and found the edge, which carried comfortably through to Zak Crawley at second slip.





It was the 13th time Broad captured Warner’s wicket in Tests, the most any bowler has dismissed the left-handed opener. Marnus Labuschagne joined Harris at the crease but four balls into the 22nd over, showers swept back over the ground and forced the players from the field after only 9 overs of play in the middle session.





Play resumed shortly after tea, with Harris and Labuschagne lifting the scoring rate. Harris made 38 but, like Warner, failed to capitalise on a good start as he edged a James Anderson (1/24) delivery through to England captain Joe Root at first slip.





Fast bowler Mark Wood (1/31) then got a deserved wicket when his pace straightened up Labuschagne (28 off 59 balls, 4 fours) on the crease and the Australia batter feathered an edge through to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.





BRIEF SCORES: Australia 126/3 in 46.5 overs (M Harris 38, D Warner 30, J Anderson 1/24) vs England