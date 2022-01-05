Tata Open: Bhambri handed main-draw entry

Pune :





Besides Karatsev and defending champion Jiri Vesely (World No.83) of Czech Republic, seven top-100 players will be in action at South Asia’s only ATP Tour tournament. The ATP 250 event will see the participation of Italian sensation Lorenzo Musetti (World No.59), Australia’s John Millman (72) and Joao Sousa (140) of Portugal. The fourth edition of the Tata Open will be hosted at the Balewadi Stadium here between January 31 and February 6. The qualifying matches are scheduled to take place on January 30 and 31.

India’s Yuki Bhambri has received a direct entry into the men’s singles main draw while World No.18 Aslan Karatsev of Russia will be the top seed at the Tata Open Maharashtra, which will make a comeback after a COVID-induced one-year break. Having remained on the sidelines for a majority of the last three seasons, the 29-year-old Bhambri is currently preparing for the Australian Open qualifiers. Bhambri has made the cut for the Tata Open main draw because of his injury protected ranking (World No.127).