India (202 and 85/2) at Stumps on Day 2, lead South Africa (229) by 58 runs.

Stumps on Day 2 of the 2nd Test (Credit: Twitter/@BCCI) Chennai : India (202 and 85/2) at Stumps on Day 2, lead South Africa (229) by 58 runs. Related Tags : IND vs SA | Test series | India vs South Africa